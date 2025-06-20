Foreign ministers from 57 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states will meet in Istanbul on June 21–22 for the group’s 51st session, as tensions soar in Gaza, Iran, and the wider Middle East.

The meeting will focus on political, socio-economic, and cultural challenges facing Muslim-majority countries. More than 1,000 delegates — including officials from observer states, OIC-affiliated institutions, and international organisations — are expected to attend.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to speak at the opening session on Saturday on the region’s deteriorating security environment.

Simultaneously, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will assume the rotating presidency of the OIC Council from Cameroon’s Lejeune Mbella Mbella and deliver the summit’s opening address.

Over the two-day meeting, ministers are expected to discuss a wide-ranging agenda, including the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, reconstruction efforts in the enclave, and renewed calls for a two-state solution to the Palestine–Israel conflict.

The agenda will also address the broader regional fallout from recent Israeli strikes on Iran, examining their implications for both regional and global security. Enhancing intra-OIC cooperation in the face of shared challenges will also be a key focus.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan will highlight Türkiye’s intent to prioritise the Palestinian cause during its chairmanship. He will reiterate Ankara’s longstanding position that a two-state solution is essential for a just and lasting peace, calling it “the root cause of instability in the region.”

Fidan is also expected to warn against the expanding scope of Israel’s military operations — citing its recent strikes in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen — and affirm Türkiye’s resolve to counter further escalation.

Iran expected to denounce Israeli aggression

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is expected to attend Saturday’s session amid heightened hostilities between Israel and Iran.

A Turkish foreign ministry source said a special session will likely focus on Israel’s recent attacks on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, including the strike on the Khondab nuclear site in Arak.

The Israeli military claimed it targeted a partially constructed heavy-water reactor at the site, which Western officials allege could be used to produce weapons-grade plutonium.

Türkiye has strongly condemned the attacks, labelled them as violations of international law, and defended Iran’s right to protect its sovereignty.

Pakistan to voice support for Palestine

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, announced he will reiterate Islamabad’s firm support for the Palestinian cause and call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Dar is also expected to highlight the need for regional stability, peace with India, and urgent humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

Malaysia to reaffirm support for Muslim unity

Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Seri Mohamad Hasan will lead his country’s delegation and deliver a National Statement outlining Malaysia’s positions on key issues of shared concern within the OIC.

These include unwavering support for the Palestinian right to self-determination, addressing the surge in Islamophobia and religious hatred, enhancing economic cooperation, and showcasing national initiatives that align with the OIC’s collective objectives.



