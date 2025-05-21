German authorities have arrested five suspected members of a far-right racist group in coordinated raids across several cities, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The suspects, identified only by their first names due to German privacy laws, were arrested in the states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Brandenburg and Hesse.

The group’s alleged leaders—Benjamin H., Lenny M. and Jason R.—are accused of planning violent attacks against migrants and political opponents.

The suspects, reportedly aged 14 to 18, are said to have been members of a “right-wing extremist terrorist organisation” founded in April 2024 and known as the “Last Wave of Defence”, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

Their aim was “to bring about the collapse of the democratic system in the Federal Republic of Germany through acts of violence, primarily against migrants and political opponents”, they said in a statement.

Growing extremism

Prosecutors detailed several attacks carried out by the group, including an arson attack on a cultural centre in Altdobern in October 2024. The building was occupied by several people who escaped injury by chance.

In another incident in January 2025, two members attempted to set fire to a refugee shelter in Schmolln, according to prosecutors, spraying Nazi symbols and slogans including “foreigners out” and “Germany for Germans” on the walls.

The group was also suspected of planning an attack on another refugee shelter in Senftenberg, with members procuring explosive devices from the neighbouring Czech Republic before their arrests.

More than 220 police officers participated in Wednesday’s operation, which included searches at 13 locations across five German states.

The arrests come amid growing concerns about far-right extremism in Germany. The suspects will appear before a federal judge who will decide on their pre-trial detention.