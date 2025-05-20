US
1 min read
Trump launches $175B 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan
The president says the system will be fully operational within three years, capable of intercepting missiles from space and global threats
Trump launches $175B 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth make an announcement at the White House in Washington / Reuters
14 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has said that he has selected the "architecture" for his long-promised "Golden Dome" missile defence program, projecting a cost of $175 billion over the next three years.

“The Golden Dome will integrate with our existing defence capabilities and should be fully operational before the end of my term,” Trump said on Tuesday, adding that the system will be able to intercept missiles launched from anywhere in the world — even from space.

The project will begin with an initial investment of $25 billion, included in Trump’s sweeping new spending and tax-cut legislation.

While exact specifications remain limited, Trump said the system would deploy next-generation technologies across land, sea, and space, featuring space-based sensors and interceptors. He has appointed Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein to oversee its development.

The president said Canada has expressed interest in joining the program, which he described as a “small expansion” but subject to cost-sharing talks.

“They’ve asked to be a part of it. I think it’s great. If they can afford to do it, we can afford to do it,” he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us