US President Donald Trump has said that he has selected the "architecture" for his long-promised "Golden Dome" missile defence program, projecting a cost of $175 billion over the next three years.

“The Golden Dome will integrate with our existing defence capabilities and should be fully operational before the end of my term,” Trump said on Tuesday, adding that the system will be able to intercept missiles launched from anywhere in the world — even from space.

The project will begin with an initial investment of $25 billion, included in Trump’s sweeping new spending and tax-cut legislation.

While exact specifications remain limited, Trump said the system would deploy next-generation technologies across land, sea, and space, featuring space-based sensors and interceptors. He has appointed Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein to oversee its development.

The president said Canada has expressed interest in joining the program, which he described as a “small expansion” but subject to cost-sharing talks.

“They’ve asked to be a part of it. I think it’s great. If they can afford to do it, we can afford to do it,” he said.