Under the Washington peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US secured a 99-year mandate to oversee the Zangezur Corridor, a move that reshapes Eurasian geopolitics.



Though signed under US auspices, the deal was in large part architected by Türkiye, whose decisive role since the Second Karabakh War (2020) anchored regional stability. The corridor is now positioned not only as the backbone of the Middle Corridor trade route but also as a guarantor of cooperation and prosperity.

Its significance, however, extends well beyond the Caucasus.



By linking East and West while bypassing both Russia and Iran, it provides Europe and Asia with a resilient trade lifeline.



Its natural alignment with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) intersects with Washington’s efforts to counter Beijing’s influence.

The critical question is whether the US and China can forge a modus vivendi around this artery, or whether it becomes another front in their strategic rivalry.

Rewiring of Eurasian connectivity

The Zangezur Corridor is more than just a strip of infrastructure; it is a geopolitical hinge.



Proposed by Baku and backed decisively by Ankara, the corridor links mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through southern Armenia.



In doing so, it not only bridges two Azerbaijani territories but also anchors a broader Turkic world connectivity stretching from Central Asia to Europe. This makes Zangezur the backbone of the Trans-Caspian “Middle Corridor,” the route that bypasses Russia to connect China and Central Asia to European markets.

For the South Caucasus states, the Zangezur Corridor is not just asphalt and steel; it is an entry ticket into deeper economic integration.



Armenia and Azerbaijan stand to gain from the stability and investment tied to a functioning east–west artery.



For a region scarred by frozen conflicts, the promise of transit revenue, logistics hubs, and connectivity to Europe offers a rare incentive for cooperation rather than confrontation.

For Central Asia, the stakes are even higher. Landlocked economies such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan depend on reliable corridors to reach global markets.



Zangezur, as part of the Trans-Caspian route, provides precisely that, a way to link Central Asia’s resources and industries to Europe.

What makes this artery transformative is its ability to bypass both Russia and Iran , the two dominant gatekeepers of Eurasia’s transit routes.



By cutting across the South Caucasus and Türkiye, it offers a pathway that is far less vulnerable to the political risks associated with Moscow’s war in Ukraine or Tehran’s tensions with the West.



The 99-year mandate granted to the corridor underscores its permanence, a century-long promise that this passage will remain open as an artery of commerce and diplomacy.

The road to peace and prosperity

For Türkiye, this is the culmination of decades of strategic investment: from the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline to the Eurasia Tunnel , the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge , and the Edirne–Kars high-speed railway .



Ankara’s long bet on connectivity is now paying off, positioning Türkiye as the indispensable hub of Eurasia’s arteries.



Alternative routes faltered. The Southern Corridor through Iran remains insecure due to instability and Tehran’s international isolation. While the Northern Corridor via Russia once carried over 86 percent of China-Europe trade, the Ukraine war turned it into a financial and political liability .

The shift has been stark. By 2023, trade on the Northern Corridor had collapsed by half. Meanwhile, the Middle Corridor’s traffic surged by 89 percent in 2023 and another 70 percent in 2024.

According to the World Bank , by 2030 freight volumes could triple to 11 million tonnes, slashing travel times and boosting China–EU trade by nearly 30 percent.

Yet infrastructure alone is not enough. Diplomacy and lasting peace are essential.

Türkiye’s role in enabling Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War , and its outreach to Armenia since, created the foundations for today’s Washington peace deal.

Perhaps the most surprising development is Armenia’s recalibration.



By shaking hands with Baku, Yerevan has embraced a pragmatic foreign policy shift . As a result, one adjustment is already necessary: the classic maps of the Middle Corridor are now outdated; they must be redrawn, with Armenia included.