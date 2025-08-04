Ghana has increased the producer price of cocoa by more than 60% ahead of the 2025-26 season, a move expected to put pressure on top cocoa-producing rivals like Côte d'Ivoire.

The move could also raise global cocoa costs even further, at a time when supply chains are already tightening due to climate shocks and ageing farms.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said the rate paid to farmers will rise from $3,100 to $5,040 per tonne, a 62.58%increase.

"The cocoa farmer remains a critical pillar of our economy, and this government is committed to ensuring they benefit from the gains we are making," the minister said at a news conference in the capital Accra.

Price increase aligns with president's campaign promise

Ghana, the world's second-largest cocoa producer, typically sets its prices ahead of Côte d'Ivoire, which leads global production.

Côte d'Ivoire's government is currently paying farmers 2,200 CFA francs per kilogramme, about $3,900 per tonne.