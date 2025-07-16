WORLD
1 min read
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Damascus says it is investigating all incidents of violence.
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Members of the Syrian security forces sit at the back of trucks in Sweida. / Reuters
July 16, 2025

The Syrian government has strongly condemned what it described as "heinous violations" that have recently taken place in the southern province of Sweida, pledging to bring those responsible to justice.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Damascus said the recent incidents in Sweida involved "criminal and unlawful behaviour" that contradicts the state's founding principles and cannot be justified under any circumstances.

"We strongly condemn these shameful acts," the statement said. "We are fully committed to investigating all related incidents and holding accountable every party proven to be involved, whether they are individuals or external organisations."

The government said no violator would escape punishment, adding that justice is the guiding principle in handling such matters.

"We will not allow any party to tamper with their safety or the stability of the region."

The statement comes as Israel is using the pretext of the Sweida situation to carry out air strikes in Syria.

RelatedTRT Global - What is Israel up to in Syria's Sweida?
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us