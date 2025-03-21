Serbia's deputy prime minister has said that Russia's spy services had helped the Belgrade authorities respond to months of anti-government protests.

"I am very grateful to Russia's special services, which always support us in our fight against colour revolutions, primarily with information," Deputy Prime Minister Alexandar Vulin said in an interview with Russia's RIA state news agency on Friday.

"They know what danger hangs over Serbia," RIA quoted Vulin as saying.

Students, backed by teachers, farmers, and workers, have maintained daily protests across Serbia since last November, when 16 people died in a roof collapse at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad, which they blame on corruption.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic often describes protests as attempts to mount a "colour revolution," a reference to pro-Western protests that toppled governments in Ukraine, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan in recent decades.

‘The only open support’

Aleksandar Djokic, a Belgrade-based political scientist critical of the government, said Vulin's remarks "are echoing how much Russia's support is important for the regime."

"The only open support for the regime comes from Russia; all others are either neutral or are condemning it," he said.

Belgrade is balancing between its aspirations to join the European Union and its close relations with Russia, a traditional major power ally and major gas supplier.

Vucic accuses Western countries of plotting with students and the opposition to topple Serbia's government, which has long had good ties with Moscow. The protest leaders deny any links to the West.

Vulin, a pro-Russian politician who leads a small party in Vucic's ruling coalition, previously served as the head of Serbia's Security and Information Agency (BIA), as well as interior and defence minister.

He resigned from the BIA after being put on a sanctions list by the United States in 2023 over accusations of pro-Russian activity.