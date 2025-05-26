Artificial intelligence is a tool to enhance human decision-making, and not a replacement for it, US-based technology company Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang said in an interview aired Monday by Taiwan’s TVBS News.

Huang highlighted that AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions and choices, explaining that key elements of human agency remain out of reach for machines.

“My goals are my choice. If I want to go on vacation in Kyoto, it's not because the AI decided, because I decided it's my goal,” he said.

He said tasks like setting objectives, evaluating progress, and adapting to new conditions are still deeply human.

“We all need to have aspirations, and now AI will help us realise those aspirations and goals,” he added.

Nvidia vows to 'balance' AI with law, policy as it becomes 'unstoppable' "AI is certainly the most important technology of our time, and potentially of all times," says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. 🔗



Huang called on companies and individuals to engage with AI as a partner rather than fear it.

“Every company, every professional, everybody should learn to engage AI and make them companions and assistants and helpers and tutors and our teammates to help become more productive, more successful,” he said.

He dismissed concerns about job losses due to AI as misplaced, saying the real risk is falling behind those who embrace the technology.

With the global economy aiming to grow from $100 trillion to as much as $200 trillion, Huang said this leap cannot come from population growth alone, noting that with labour shortages and aging populations, AI is essential for growth without a bigger workforce.

Last week, Huang announced a partnership with Taiwanese tech companies and the government to build Taiwan’s first major AI supercomputer to accelerate the country’s AI infrastructure and ecosystem.