The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has adopted the Budapest Declaration, reaffirming solidarity among its members and recognising the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), alongside Hungary and Turkmenistan, as an “inseparable part of the Turkic world.”

The declaration came on Wednesday at the close of an informal summit of OTS heads of state held in Hungary’s capital, Budapest.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, the statement reflects growing political will within the bloc to bolster institutional strength, deepen regional ties, and coordinate on global issues.

The summit, held under the theme “Meeting Point of East and West,” was attended by leaders and officials from member states Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as observer states Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the TRNC.

Strong support for Turkish Cypriots

A central highlight of the declaration was the OTS’s explicit support for the TRNC, which it praised for its contributions to the organisation. It also called for a “mutually acceptable and implementable” solution to the decades-long Cyprus dispute, one that is grounded in the current realities on the island and ensures equal rights for Turkish Cypriots.

The move marks a notable shift in multilateral support for the TRNC, which declared independence in 1983 following years of Greek aggression and violence against Turks, and a 1974 military intervention by Türkiye. The declaration also emphasised the importance of solidarity in securing these rights and preventing further marginalisation of Turkish Cypriots.

Commitment to unity, security, and youth cooperation

The declaration reaffirmed the OTS’s commitment to unity, territorial integrity, and institutional development, as outlined in the Charter of the Turkic World.

Leaders highlighted the importance of preventing efforts to divide or weaken the Turkic bloc, and called for increased cooperation among members and observers.

Notably, the document encouraged new youth and sports exchange programs, including events hosted by observers like the TRNC, in a bid to strengthen cultural and societal ties across the Turkic world.

Türkiye’s regional role, global concerns

The leaders expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s constructive role in fostering regional peace, particularly its efforts in Syria toward a stable political transition, lifting sanctions, and preserving territorial integrity.

The declaration also addressed international crises, including the ongoing war in Gaza. OTS leaders voiced “deep concern” over the humanitarian situation and reiterated calls for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the implementation of a two-state solution based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.

New initiatives on Afghanistan and terrorism

Another key outcome was the establishment of an Afghanistan Working Group, tasked with developing a unified position among member states on issues related to Afghanistan. A separate joint statement was adopted by the Council of Heads of State on this topic.

The summit also called for joint action to combat terrorism, transnational crime, and cyber threats, while urging accelerated cooperation in the defence industry. Member states pledged to harmonise efforts on disinformation, racism, Islamophobia, and hate speech.

Backing for Türkiye’s global candidacies

The declaration endorsed Türkiye’s bids for several high-profile international positions, including a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council (2037–2038), a seat on UNESCO’s Executive Board (2025–2029), and membership in the UN Economic and Social Council (2026–2028).

In a symbolic gesture, the Ali Sir Nevai International Award was presented to Nobel Prize-winning scientist Aziz Sancar for his contributions to science and the unity of the Turkic world.