Türkiye's defence industry, which is a source of pride, is literally writing history, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said at the major Turkish technology event TEKNOFEST’s maritime edition, named Blue Homeland.

The four-day event, TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, is being held at the Istanbul Shipyard Command. While the festival began on Thursday, the public will be able to attend on August 29–31.

While Türkiye's friends praise its achievements, the country's adversaries are anxiously trying to catch up with it, Erdogan said.

Just as the country's independence struggle gave hope to the oppressed 100 years ago, today's defence industry initiatives are giving courage to the downtrodden, he said.