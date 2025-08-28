WORLD
Report of Russian drones over US weapons routes in Germany looks like fake news: Kremlin
The development comes just as the EU summoned the Russian envoy in Brussels following Moscow's latest air strikes on Kiev.
August 28, 2025

The Kremlin said on Thursday that a newspaper report that Russia or its proxies were flying surveillance drones over routes used to transport US military supplies through Germany looked like fake news.

The story was reported by the New York Times, citing US and other Western officials.

Asked about it by reporters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had not had time to read the story closely.

"But it's hard to imagine, because then the Germans would have seen it clearly, and they would hardly have kept quiet. So, of course, all this looks more like another newspaper fake," he said.

The New York Times, citing US and other Western officials, reported on Thursday that Russia or its proxies were flying surveillance drones over routes that the US and its allies use to ferry military supplies through eastern Germany.

The US and German officials were discussing Russian sabotage efforts, including information that led to the arrest in May of three Ukrainian men accused in a Russia-linked plot, the report said quoting officials.

The development comes just as the EU summoned the Russian envoy in Brussels on Thursday following Moscow's latest air strikes on Kiev, which also hit the bloc's diplomatic representation building.

"No diplomatic mission should ever be a target. In response, we are summoning the Russian envoy in Brussels," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced through the US social media company X.

At least 14 people, including three children, were killed and 48 others injured in a Russian attack on Kiev early on Thursday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

