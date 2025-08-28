WORLD
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa
A meeting of senior Houthi officials was among the targets in strikes, according to Israeli media.
The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV confirmed the Israeli strikes in Sanaa, without giving details about the targets or casualties. / AA
August 28, 2025

Israeli warplanes have launched a new round of air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the army said.

A military statement said on Thursday that the strikes targeted a Houthi military target in Sanaa, without giving further details.

Israeli media said the attacks occurred during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, which continued without interruption.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, a meeting of senior Houthi officials was among the targets in the strikes.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV confirmed the Israeli strikes in Sanaa, without giving details about the targets or casualties.

Residents told Anadolu they heard powerful explosions rocking different parts of the city.

The Israeli attacks came shortly after Tel Aviv said that it had intercepted two drones fired by Houthis on Thursday.

On Sunday, the Israeli army launched a series of air strikes targeting several sites in Sanaa, including the presidential palace, the Asar and Hizaz power plants, and a fuel storage site, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets and targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 63,000 people have been killed in Israel’s war.

SOURCE:AA
