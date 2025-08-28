A Palestinian health official said on Thursday that the Israeli army deliberately targeted a hub for journalists at Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza before striking humanitarian workers who rushed to rescue them.

At least 20 people, including five journalists, were killed in the Israeli strikes, which led to global condemnations and demands for an impartial investigation.

In a video statement, Saqer, the director of nursing at the hospital, said Israeli forces have made a false claim that there was a hidden Hamas camera on the fourth floor of the surgery building.

“This area, the stairs next to the operating theatre, is a hub for journalists. We all know that this is a central hub for journalists. They put their cameras upstairs and deliver the news to local and international agencies. So it’s not a secret. It’s something known to us and to Israel,” he said.

Saqer added that Israeli authorities could have contacted hospital staff if they had concerns about the presence of journalists.

“They know our numbers. They sometimes contact us. If they had any objection related to the presence of journalists on the fourth floor, we could have fixed this. It’s not difficult. We could have asked journalists to come down and leave the place. But they have been using this area for a long time to deliver the news,” he explained.

He condemned Israel for launching a second strike as humanitarian staff attempted to evacuate the wounded.

“The shocking thing is why the Israeli air forces hit the journalists on the fourth floor and when we sent our humanitarian staff to rescue them, they attacked the humanitarian staff again. What’s the point of this? Why do you insist on killing us? We are working in a humanitarian area, in a health facility. We should be protected according to international regulations and rules,” he said.

At least 20 Palestinians, including five journalists and a firefighter, were killed and several others wounded on Monday in the Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.