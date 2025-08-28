WAR ON GAZA
Sweden, Netherlands press EU to suspend Israel trade over 'intolerable' Gaza humanitarian crisis
In a joint letter to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Sweden and the Netherlands say Israel has failed to implement the July deal on boosting Gaza aid.
The signatories call on the EU to take decisive action now. Out of nine demands they make, seven include action against Israel. / Reuters
August 28, 2025

Sweden and the Netherlands have jointly called on the European Union to suspend trade with Israel over the “extremely disturbing and intolerable” humanitarian situation in Gaza and Israel’s plans for a new planned settlement in the occupied West Bank.

In a joint letter to the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, seen by Irish broadcaster RTE News, the two countries also accused Israel of failing to implement a July agreement with the EU on increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The July agreement, reached between Kallas and Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar had previously forestalled a range of possible sanctions against Tel Aviv, including the suspension of the trade element of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

In their letter, the Dutch and Swedish foreign ministers said they now “support the suspension of the trade chapter of the EU-Israel Association agreement and call upon the (European) Commission to put forward a proposal to this end.”

The ministers also called for targeted sanctions against “extremist Israeli ministers who promote illegal settlement activities, and actively work against a negotiated two-state solution.”

They further urged Kallas to provide a written analysis of the EU’s compliance with the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Both ministers described the Israeli Higher Planning Council’s approval of the E1 Construction Plan, which would extend a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and severely disrupt the contiguity of any future Palestinian state, as “unacceptable and a clear violation of international law.”

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The war has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
