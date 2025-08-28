TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye ready to facilitate Ukraine-Russia high-level talks, Erdogan tells Zelenskyy
Erdogan has emphasised that Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure that the Ukraine war ends with a lasting peace.
Türkiye ready to facilitate Ukraine-Russia high-level talks, Erdogan tells Zelenskyy
Erdogan Zelenskyy / AA Archive
August 28, 2025

The Turkish and Ukrainian presidents discussed bilateral relations, the Ukraine-Russia peace process, and regional and global issues over a phone call.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ankara is closely monitoring the contacts in Alaska and Washington, according to a statement released on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday by the Turkish Directorate of Communications.

The call was made hours after a Russian attack on Kiev, which killed at least 14 civilians, including children, hitting residential areas and other civilian infrastructure, drawing sharp condemnation from EU leaders and Western allies.

Erdogan “emphasised that Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure that the war ends with a lasting peace,” the statement said.

He also “underlined that a fair solution to the Ukraine-Russia war is possible, stressing the need to strengthen negotiations between the two sides, and expressed Türkiye’s readiness to do its utmost to facilitate high-level contacts that would pave the way for peace.”

Recommended

He also noted that with the establishment of peace, Türkiye will continue to contribute to Ukraine’s security.

Erdogan also congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day during the call, said the directorate.


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us