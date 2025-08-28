BIZTECH
Türkiye kicks off maritime-focused Teknofest in Istanbul
Teknofest Blue Homeland edition showcases naval power, technology and culture.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to take part in the opening day. / AA
August 28, 2025

Türkiye’s flagship technology, aviation and space festival, Teknofest, has opened a special maritime edition in Istanbul, highlighting the country’s naval strength and innovations.

The four-day event, known as Blue Homeland, began on Thursday at the Istanbul Shipyard Command.

Anadolu is serving as the global communication partner. While the festival began Thursday, the public will be able to attend on August 30–31.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to take part during the opening day.

Competitions as part of the event feature unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets, and autonomous maritime vehicles.

Recommended

Competitions are a key feature, including challenges for unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets and autonomous maritime vehicles.

The Turkish Navy is also displaying some of its most advanced vessels, such as the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship, the TCG Istanbul frigate, the TCG Burgazada anti-submarine corvette, the TCG Orucreis frigate, the TCG Nusret minelayer, along with the TCG Sakarya and TCG Hizirreis submarines.

Beyond military technology, Teknofest Blue Homeland offers exhibitions on maritime history and culture, interactive virtual reality experiences and a series of conferences.

Following the event, Teknofest's main edition will run September 17–21 at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport.

