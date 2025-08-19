WAR ON GAZA
Mediators awaiting Israel's reply to new Gaza truce plan: Qatar
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Hamas' response to the ceasefire proposal was "very positive" and nearly identical to Israel’s, calling it the best option to end Palestinian bloodshed.
Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. / Photo: AFP
August 19, 2025

Mediators are awaiting Israel's response after Hamas accepted a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal, Qatar said.

In a news briefing in Doha, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari called the Palestinian resistance group’s response to the ceasefire proposal “very positive” and “almost identical” to what Israel agreed to.

The current proposal is “the best that can be offered at present, and the best possible option to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people,” the spokesperson said.

“We are still waiting for the Israeli response after Hamas accepted the plan,” he added.

Hamas said on Monday that it accepted a proposal by Egyptian and Qatari mediators for a Gaza ceasefire, without providing details about the proposal’s content.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed sources, said the new Egyptian-Qatari proposal closely resembles US envoy Steve Witkoff’s original plan, which called for the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and negotiations to end the war.

According to Egyptian media, the proposal calls for Israeli forces to reposition near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza and a temporary halt to military operations for two months to facilitate a prisoner-hostage exchange.

According to Israeli estimates, around 50 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, while Israel is holding more than 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons under dire conditions, with rights groups reporting deaths due to torture, hunger and medical neglect.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The war has devastated the enclave, which is currently under an Israel-imposed starvation.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

