Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
South Asian nation marks anniversary of July 2024 uprising that led to fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government.
Soldiers deployed following a clash during a National Citizen Party rally, in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, July 16, 2025. / REUTERS
July 16, 2025

At least three people were killed on Wednesday as clashes erupted in Bangladesh’s southern Gopalganj district, the home town of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a stronghold of her Awami League party.

Gopalganj General Hospital Superintendent Dr. Jibitesh Biswas, according to the Prothom Alo newspaper and bdnews24, said the facility received three bodies.

Following the clashes, the interim government imposed a curfew in the area until Thursday evening. The authorities, however, did not confirm the deaths.

The South Asian nation is commemorating a national “mourning day,” marking the anniversary of the July uprising that led to the fall of Hasina’s government last year.

Newly-formed National Citizen Party (NCP), whose student leaders spearheaded the uprising, joined a rally in Gopalganj as part of the commemoration events.

Hasina, currently in India, is charged with crimes against humanity after being accused of ordering a the crackdown against anti-government protests that left more than 1,400 people dead.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus warned of consequences for the perpetrators of the violence.

“The use of violence … is utterly indefensible,” his office said in a statement.

"Perpetrators must be swiftly identified and held fully accountable. There is no place for such violence against any citizen of Bangladesh."

Authorities deployed additional police, army units and border guards to restore order as the local administration imposed Section 144 of the police code, banning public gatherings.

Separately, the election commission removed the Awami League’s election symbol from its website.

Earlier, all activities of the party were suspended until the trial of its leaders, including Hasina, is concluded in the courts.

SOURCE:AA
