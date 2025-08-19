Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al Shaibani has met in Paris with an Israeli delegation to discuss de-escalation measures and stability in southern Syria, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

Talks centred on monitoring the ceasefire in Sweida province, reactivating the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria, reducing tensions, and ensuring non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

The discussions were held under US mediation as part of broader diplomatic efforts to bolster stability across the region and preserve Syria’s territorial integrity.

On August 12, al Shaibani held a similar meeting in Amman with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US Special Envoy Tom Barrack, where the three agreed to form a joint Syrian-Jordanian-US working group to support the Sweida ceasefire and pursue a comprehensive solution.

A violation of sovereignty