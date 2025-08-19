POLITICS
2 min read
Syrian, Israeli officials hold Paris talks on Sweida ceasefire, 1974 agreement
Meetings under US mediation focus on de-escalation and non-interference as Druze leader raises separate claims against Damascus.
Syrian, Israeli officials hold Paris talks on Sweida ceasefire, 1974 agreement
Syrian, Israeli officials hold Paris talks on Suwayda ceasefire, 1974 agreement / AP
August 19, 2025

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al Shaibani has met in Paris with an Israeli delegation to discuss de-escalation measures and stability in southern Syria, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

Talks centred on monitoring the ceasefire in Sweida province, reactivating the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria, reducing tensions, and ensuring non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

The discussions were held under US mediation as part of broader diplomatic efforts to bolster stability across the region and preserve Syria’s territorial integrity.

On August 12, al Shaibani held a similar meeting in Amman with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US Special Envoy Tom Barrack, where the three agreed to form a joint Syrian-Jordanian-US working group to support the Sweida ceasefire and pursue a comprehensive solution.

RelatedTRT Global - Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry

A violation of sovereignty

Recommended

In a parallel development in Paris, Mowafaq Tarif, spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, met Barrack and raised allegations of violations against Druze in Sweida in July, according to Israeli broadcaster i24.

Damascus has consistently rejected such claims, with Syrian officials saying they are used by Israel as justification for interference.

Tarif has previously called for international intervention, alleging "terrorist" threats against Druze in the province.

According to i24, the Paris meeting also discussed proposals for a "humanitarian corridor" to Sweida under US supervision, an idea often promoted in Tel Aviv but dismissed by Damascus as a violation of sovereignty.

Sweida has been under a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of deadly clashes between Druze groups, Bedouin tribes, and Israeli military attacks. Israel has repeatedly cited the need to "protect the Druze" in its justifications for military action in Syria, while Damascus has urged enforcement of the 1974 disengagement deal to prevent further escalation.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us