US President Donald Trump has said that securing a peace deal in Ukraine could improve his chances of getting to heaven, joking that his odds of entering the afterlife are currently low.

"I want to try and get to heaven if possible," Trump told Fox News’ morning show "Fox & Friends."

"I hear I'm not doing well — I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole! But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

The 79-year-old president has previously tied his push to end Russia’s war in Ukraine to his hopes of winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

But his latest comments suggested motivations beyond worldly recognition.

By traditional standards, Trump’s record is far from saintly.

He is the first US president with a criminal conviction, stemming from a hush money case involving an adult actress.

He was impeached twice, and his career has been marked by scandals.

‘Saved by God’