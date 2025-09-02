When Torben, a medical doctor and scientist from Germany, decided to join the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying aid to the Israeli-blockaded Gaza, he knew he had a lot to lose.

But, he says, it is nothing compared to the sufferings of millions of hungry and displaced people in Gaza.

“I am afraid, and of course, nervous, but I am a man with a conscience who decided to do the right thing,” Torben, who identified himself by only his first name for security reasons, tells TRT World in Tunisia.

“This is why I am participating in this push to bring aid to Gaza,” he adds.

The Sumud flotilla is the latest and largest to date to embark on a mission to end Israel’s crippling blockade, which has killed 185 people in Gaza due to the man-made famine in just a month.

The total number of famine-related deaths since October 2023 is pegged at 348. The UN-backed global hunger monitor, the Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC), has officially declared famine in the enclave.

Fear of arrest or worse

Around 300 activists, politicians and artists from 44 countries carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza departed Barcelona’s port late on Monday.

The mission is organised by four major coalitions, which aim to break the Israeli blockade in Gaza and provide Palestinians with the much-needed aid.

“I have been feeling powerless for way too long in a country where the public and the media are complicit in the genocide that is happening,” Torben says.

“So when I got a chance, I took it because it’s the most effective thing I can do as a normal citizen with the skills that I have.”

As the flotilla began its journey on Monday, the atmosphere was both solemn and tense.

Many were worried, knowing they are up against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has acted with impunity since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The fear of arrest or worse lingers because justice has been rare, even after Israel has killed over 63,000 people, including 247 journalists and dozens of children and babies, since October 7, 2023.

“I am worried, yes, but being here with all the other participants with so much courage is really helping me overcome those worries,” he adds.

As the first convoy, consisting of dozens of small civilian vessels, left from a Spanish port, participants roared 'Free Palestine' and waved the Palestinian flags.

A second group of ships is scheduled to depart from Tunisia on September 4, linking up with vessels from Italy, Greece, and other Mediterranean destinations.

“This is the largest solidarity mission in history, with more people and more boats than all previous attempts combined,” Brazilian activist Thiago Avila said in a press conference in Barcelona.

Countries from six continents are taking part in the movement, including countries such as Australia, South Africa, Brazil and numerous countries from European states on a mission to break Israel’s illegal siege in Gaza.