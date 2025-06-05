WORLD
Pakistan's elevation at UNSC 'counter-terrorism' committee rubs Indians the wrong way
While Pakistan hails the appointments as "a significant diplomatic development", the news triggers a flurry of angry reactions across Indian social media.
The UN appointments add a fresh layer of contention between the two sides. / Photo: AI Generated / Others
4 hours ago

Pakistan's recent appointments to two influential committees of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have stirred a wave of criticism and disbelief among Indian social media users.

On Wednesday, Pakistan was named vice chair of the UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee, a powerful body formed under Resolution 1373 in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The committee, made up of all 15 members of the Security Council, oversees global efforts to implement anti-terrorism obligations, including legal and institutional reforms by member states.

In a separate development, Pakistan was also appointed to lead the committee established under UNSC Resolution 1988, which monitors sanctions enforcement against the Afghan Taliban.

This double nod from the UN comes as Pakistan serves its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, which began on January 1.

Islamabad hailed the appointments as "a significant diplomatic development".

In a press release, Pakistan's Mission to the UN said the move reflected the country's "constructive role" at the UN and its "internationally acknowledged" counter-terrorism efforts.

However, the news quickly triggered a flurry of angry reactions across Indian social media.

Prominent journalists, political commentators and social media influencers—many linked to the country's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—voiced outrage over what they described as a troubling endorsement of Pakistan's role in security and counter-terrorism matters.

The backlash comes just weeks after tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours escalated into their most serious military exchange in recent years.

In late April, a deadly attack in India-administered Kashmir killed 26 people, mostly tourists. New Delhi blamed Pakistan-based militant groups for the attack—an allegation Islamabad strongly denied.

The resulting clashes saw the use of drones, fighter jets and heavy artillery, culminating in a ceasefire reportedly brokered by the US on May 10. Pakistan claims to have shot down Indian jets, including French-made Rafales. India had admitted to losing some jets.

Since then, India and Pakistan have actively engaged on the diplomatic front, with both countries sending high-profile delegations to various countries, including the US, in what is turning out to be a battle of narratives.

While diplomatic efforts are now focused on de-escalation, the UN appointments have added a fresh layer of contention between the two sides.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
