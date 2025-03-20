US
Trump urges Supreme Court to stop judges from blocking his orders
Trump says judges are trying to usurp the power of the presidency, warning the country could be in trouble if they keep intervening.
So far, rulings have been issued to block or put on hold numerous Trump actions, including his bid to limit birthright citizenship, freeze federal funds and remove officials. / AA
March 20, 2025

President Donald Trump has urged the US Supreme Court to curtail the ability of federal judges to issue injunctions blocking his administration's actions nationwide.

"STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump wrote in a social media post.

"If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!"

Trump said that judges are trying to assume the power of the presidency without getting votes, adding that they want the advantages but not the risks.

"Again, a President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively about such matters as returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland, or to other locations that will allow our Country to be SAFE," he said.

In another post, he took aim at Judge James Boasberg, saying he is doing everything in his power to "usurp the Power of Presidency."

"He is a local, unknown Judge, a Grandstander, looking for publicity, and it cannot be for any other reason because his "Rulings" are so ridiculous and inept. SAVE AMERICA!"

Federal courts are hearing more than 100 lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's initiatives.

So far, rulings have been issued to block or put on hold numerous Trump actions, including his bid to limit birthright citizenship, freeze federal funds and remove officials.

