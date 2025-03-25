WORLD
Syria calls for international probe after deadly Israeli bombing of Daraa
Damascus denounces the "ongoing Israeli aggression on Syrian territory", calling it a blatant violation of international law.
A view of heavily damaged 132nd Brigade site in the Maysalun neighbourhood of Daraa, Syria, following Israeli air strikes on March 18, 2025. / Photo: AA
March 25, 2025

Syria has condemned the Israeli bombing of the western Daraa province, demanding an international investigation into Tel Aviv’s violations of its sovereignty and crimes against its citizens.

At least six people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli incursion and shelling in the town of Koya in western Daraa on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denounced “the ongoing Israeli aggression on Syrian territory, which saw a dangerous escalation in Koya town in Daraa”.

This escalation “was the latest in a series of violations that began with Israeli incursions into the Quneitra and Daraa provinces and ongoing assaults on Syrian territory”, the ministry said, calling it “a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law”.

Syria “categorically rejects these crimes” and calls for “an international investigation into the offences committed against innocents and into Israel’s violations”, the ministry asserted.

The ministry urged Syrians to “hold fast to their land and resist any (Israeli) attempts aimed at displacement or imposing a new reality by force”.

“These attacks will not deter Syrians from defending their rights and territory,” it stressed.

The Israeli army acknowledged the attack in Koya, saying its forces returned fire after identifying gunmen who allegedly opened fire on Israeli forces.

Last week as well, Israeli warplanes carried out several air strikes in Daraa, killing at least four people and injuring 19 others, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
