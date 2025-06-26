WORLD
World Bank approves $146M grant to rebuild Syria’s power sector amid Turkish-led recovery push
A major World Bank grant and deepening Turkish support signal new momentum in Syria’s effort to rebuild its shattered energy sector and economy.
Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al Bashir welcomed the decision, saying the funds would support strategic projects. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
9 hours ago

The World Bank has approved a $146 million grant to help Syria restore reliable and affordable electricity, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to rebuild critical infrastructure after more than a decade of war.

The Bank said the grant will finance the rehabilitation of power infrastructure severely damaged by 14 years of conflict, which has left much of the country plagued by fuel shortages and rolling blackouts.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al Bashir welcomed the decision, saying the funds would support “strategic projects,” including reconnecting Syria’s electricity grid with those of neighbouring Türkiye and Jordan. 

“This is an important milestone for Syria’s energy security and economic recovery,” al Bashir said in a post on X, thanking the World Bank for its support.

Türkiye’s expanding role

The announcement comes amid Türkiye’s increasing support in Syria’s post-war reconstruction. 

In May, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced a major bilateral energy deal under which Ankara will supply Syria with two billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. The agreement is expected to enable the generation of up to 1,300 megawatts of electricity and ease Syria’s chronic power shortages.

Türkiye will also directly supply an additional 1,000 megawatts of electricity to Syria to help cover immediate needs, Bayraktar said during a visit to Damascus. The gas and electricity deal was seen as a signal of Ankara’s long-term strategic commitment to Syria’s stabilisation and recovery.

Just days later, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz hosted Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa in Ankara for high-level talks on rebuilding Syria’s economy. Both sides explored a roadmap for financial and structural reforms designed to attract investment, rebuild public services, and lay the foundation for a broader post-sanctions recovery.

Fragile recovery, long road ahead

Despite growing international and regional engagement, Syria’s path to recovery remains complex and fragile.

Large parts of the country’s energy infrastructure have been destroyed or fallen into disrepair, and international donors remain wary of providing reconstruction funds amid political uncertainty and unresolved humanitarian concerns.

Still, Thursday’s announcement suggests some momentum is building. The World Bank grant, coupled with Türkiye’s expanding role as a regional guarantor and energy partner, could signal a shift toward more coordinated international efforts to address Syria’s urgent development needs.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
