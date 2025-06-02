TÜRKİYE
Ukraine, European allies meet ahead of Istanbul peace talks with Russia
Ukrainian delegation stresses full ceasefire, leaders’ summit in pre-meeting consultations with Germany, Italy, and UK
Delegations arrived in Istanbul for a second round of direct negotiations with Russia. / AA
a day ago

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya and delegation member Oleksandr Bevz have met with representatives of Germany, Italy, and the UK in Istanbul to align positions before direct talks with Russia.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, the meeting aimed to coordinate views on the agenda items of the Ukraine-Russia negotiations.

Ukrainian delegates emphasised their commitment to peace and stressed the need for a full ceasefire, a potential summit at the leadership level, and humanitarian confidence-building measures.

“The sides coordinated positions ahead of today’s meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations,” Tykhyi said on social media.

The Ukrainian delegation’s call for a “leaders’ meeting” and ceasefire comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, with Türkiye hosting the latest round of talks as a mediator.

Ukraine willing to "take the necessary steps for peace"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was willing to "take the necessary steps for peace", ahead of talks on Monday.

"We are ready to take the necessary steps for peace," he said at a meeting with NATO leaders in Lithuania, adding that if Russia undermined the Istanbul talks and there was no result then "new sanctions are urgently, urgently needed".

Ukraine’s delegation arrived in Istanbul on Monday for a second round of direct negotiations with Russia.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Monday's negotiations are scheduled to begin at 1000GMT and will take place at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.

