WORLD
2 min read
OceanGate's Titan submersible was doomed by design flaws: US Coast Guard report
A two-year investigation concluded that OceanGate’s poorly designed and uncertified Titan submersible led to the 2023 implosion that killed five people on a Titanic expedition.
OceanGate's Titan submersible was doomed by design flaws: US Coast Guard report
Footage from a remotely operated vehicle shows Titan sub debris on the seafloor after its implosion near the Titanic wreck on September 17, 2024. / Reuters
August 5, 2025

A US Coast Guard investigative board concluded on Tuesday that the "inadequate design" of the Titan submersible was a primary contributing factor in its implosion in 2023 that left five people dead.

The Titan was on a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic – a British passenger liner that sank in 1912, killing at least 1,500 on board – when it lost contact with its support vessel during descent. Its remains were found four days later, littering the seabed about 1,600 feet (488 metres) from the bow of the Titanic wreck.

The implosion was preventable, the chair of the US Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation, Jason Neubauer, said as a 300-page report was released following a two-year probe.

"There is a need for stronger oversight and clear options for operators who are exploring new concepts outside of the existing regulatory framework," he said in a statement.

A media spokesperson at OceanGate, the US-based company that managed the tourist submersible and suspended all operations after the incident, was not immediately available for comment.

Recommended

The board determined that the primary contributing factors were OceanGate’s "inadequate design, certification, maintenance and inspection process for the Titan."

It also cited "a toxic workplace culture at OceanGate", an inadequate regulatory framework for submersibles and other novel vessels, and an ineffective whistle-blower process.

The report added, "For several years preceding the incident, OceanGate leveraged intimidation tactics, allowances for scientific operations, and the company’s favourable reputation to evade regulatory scrutiny."

The board found that OceanGate failed to investigate and address known hull anomalies following its 2022 Titanic expedition. It said data from Titan’s real-time monitoring system should have been analysed and acted on during that expedition.

It also criticised OceanGate for failing to properly store the Titan before the 2023 Titanic expedition.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
WhatsApp bans over 6.8M scam-linked accounts: Meta
South Korea’s former first lady apologises as criminal probe casts shadow over Yoon presidency
How Türkiye-Nigeria security ties help tackle terror and redefine engagement
By Charles Mgbolu, Abdulbaki Jari
Aselsan signs a record $1.3B in export contracts in the first half of the year
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us