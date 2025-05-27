German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul slammed Israel’s Gaza strategy, stressing that denying food and medicine to Palestinian civilians was “unacceptable” and violated international humanitarian law.

Speaking at the WDR European Forum in Berlin on Tuesday, Wadephul expressed Germany's deep concern over the situation in Gaza and outlined ongoing diplomatic efforts to persuade the Israeli government to allow more aid deliveries to Palestinian civilians.

“With regard to Gaza, the Israeli government is pursuing a dual strategy, which we consider to be wrong. On the one hand, a non-supply of food, medicines, and secondly, a very strong intensification of military operations, obviously with the aim of driving the population more and more into the south,” he said.

“And I have made this clear from the very beginning, during my recent introductory visit to Israel, that this policy cannot receive Germany’s support.



And since this policy is continuing – and while there are initial aid deliveries, but they are not substantially increased – our criticism is becoming increasingly forceful," he stressed.

TRT Global - UN slams Israel’s new law allowing life sentences for Palestinian children As the world prepares to mark International Children’s Day, the world body warns Israel's punitive laws violate international child protection norms. 🔗

No to arms

Wadephul further warned that continued violations of international humanitarian law could lead Germany to halt weapons supplies to Israel.

"We defend the rule of law everywhere, and that includes international humanitarian law. And where we see dangers that it is being violated, we will of course take action against it and certainly not supply weapons that would lead to further violations," he said.

The minister said that Foreign Ministry legal experts would prepare a report next week to guide the government's future decisions on this matter.

Germany has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, with political leaders repeatedly emphasising the country's historical responsibility to Israel stemming from its Nazi past and the crimes committed against Jews during World War II.

However, Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition government has taken a more critical position toward Israel this week, responding to its renewed military offensive in Gaza, ongoing aid blockade, and Israeli ministers' proposals for the expulsion of Palestinians and territorial annexation.