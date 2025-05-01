Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has issued a comprehensive statement calling for greater regional and international support for Syria’s political transition and reconstruction, following what it describes as a “new period” in the country’s history after the fall of the Assad regime.

Thursday’s statement emphasises that the Syrian people are striving to overcome the trauma of a 14-year conflict and must be empowered to shape their future through a political process led by Syrians themselves.

Ankara underlined that Syria’s recent steps to reintegrate into regional and global diplomacy should be supported. It warned that continued isolation and sanctions could jeopardise fragile stability, adding that broader diplomatic and economic engagement—including the removal of sanctions—is essential for lasting peace.

Türkiye framed this as both a humanitarian and strategic necessity, stating that the only viable way to eliminate instability risks is through “more support and deeper engagement.”

Türkiye’s Syria vision: Unity, security, and reconstruction

The backbone of Türkiye’s Syria policy, according to the statement, rests on preserving the country’s territorial integrity, eliminating terrorist threats, achieving national reconciliation, and supporting reconstruction through the lifting of sanctions. Türkiye reaffirmed its stance against any initiative that undermines Syria’s sovereignty or enables the survival of armed groups and separatist actors outside the authority of the state.

The statement noted a decrease in military activity in southern Syria, where armed factions are reportedly being integrated into a new national army. However, it acknowledged that localised clashes still occur, often triggered by provocations.

Tensions over activities of YPG/PYD terrorists

Türkiye raised concerns about the evolving relationship between the Syrian government and the YPG/PYD-dominated SDF, referencing a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides. It also criticised a conference held by the YPG/PYD terrorist organisation in Qamishli on April 26, saying the messages delivered there were inconsistent with the SDF-Damascus agreement.

Ankara reiterated its support for Syria’s unity and warned against any arrangement that enables separatist agendas.

The YPG/PYD is the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organisation, which is responsible for the deaths of over 40 thousand people, mostly civilians, including children.

A new Syrian constitution must guarantee equality

Türkiye emphasised that Syria’s future must be built on inclusive governance.

It expects any new Syrian constitution to uphold equal rights for all ethnic and religious groups.

The Foreign Ministry said it opposes any structure that limits the freedoms of Syrians to express their identities or beliefs, and that any attempt to institutionalize inequality will be firmly rejected.

The statement reaffirmed Türkiye’s opposition to the PKK and its affiliates. While Ankara says it has provided room for the Syrian government to address its own security challenges, it warned that alternative measures remain on the table if terror-linked entities are not dismantled.

It urged the PKK to disarm and cease obstructing normalisation efforts. Türkiye also made clear it would not accept any initiative that weakens Syrian sovereignty or legitimises armed groups outside the central state.

Joint anti-terror center in the works

Türkiye confirmed its participation in a major regional security meeting held in Amman on March 9, which brought together foreign, defence, and intelligence leaders from Syria and neighboring countries.

The parties agreed to establish a joint operations center to coordinate counterterrorism measures. Türkiye said technical and diplomatic work is continuing, with another meeting expected in the coming period.

Ankara expressed readiness to engage bilaterally with Syria in areas aligned with its national security interests. It said it is open to addressing any topic that contributes to mutual stability, under the framework of reciprocal agreements.

Global engagement: Signs of movement, but conditional

The Foreign Ministry concluded by noting that while the United States continues to keep Syria at arm’s length, it has also entered limited engagement. Washington is reportedly seeking confidence-building measures from Damascus as a condition for easing sanctions.

Türkiye has made progress encouraging the US, the EU, and the UK to allow exemptions and flexibility on sanctions and is continuing diplomatic efforts to have all punitive measures lifted.

“The complete removal of these sanctions is critical to the country’s reconstruction and reintegration into the regional and global system,” the statement concluded.