WORLD
1 min read
Russia attacks Ukraine with 183 drones overnight
Moscow says 4 people injured in Ukraine’s massive drone attack on Friday.
Russia attacks Ukraine with 183 drones overnight
Aftermath of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv / Reuters
May 3, 2025

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 183 drones and two ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian air force said early on Saturday.

Of the 183 drones, it said it had shot down 77 and that another 73 had fallen without causing any damage.

The Russian authorities also said that at least four people were injured in Ukraine's massive drone attack Friday night.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry statement, some 170 Ukrainian drones were shot down over six Russian regions overnight.

Ukraine-Russia War Anniversary: Where does it go from here?

President Donald Trump appears not to be interested in backing Ukraine’s military and economy like the previous US administration. Can Zelensky resist pressure from both the US and Russia at the same time?

🔗


“During the past night, 170 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by air defence systems on duty from 22:00 to 05:00 (Moscow time, GMT1900-0200),” the ministry said.

Separately, the governor of the southern Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, reported that the port city of Novorossiysk suffered the most severe consequences.

“Three apartment buildings were damaged. As a result, according to preliminary data, four people were injured – two adults and two children,” he said.

This year, Ukraine launched several large-scale drone attacks on Russia, the biggest was registered in March, when 343 drones targeted Moscow and its suburbs, killing at least three people, injuring 17 others, and causing a halt of operations at the Russian capital's four airports.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us