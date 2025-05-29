TÜRKİYE
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
President Erdogan highlights Türkiye’s transformation in defence and energy, saying the nation has moved from being a buyer to a sought-after global partner.
“We have sent our Osman Gazi vessel to the Black Sea. There, it will conduct underwater explorations and extract natural gas,” Erdogan said. / AA
On the occasion of the 572nd anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid tribute to one of the most magnificent episode in Turkish history.

Erdogan expressed his respect and gratitude for the Sultan Mehmed II the Conqueror and his army, who closed one era and opened another with this historic victory.

“The 572nd anniversary of Istanbul’s conquest, one of the greatest legends of our history, is a blessed occasion,” Erdogan said.

“We remember Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han and his soldiers with mercy, gratitude, and reverence for gifting this victory to our nation.”

The president also underlined Türkiye’s progress in defence technology, emphasising the country’s growing role in shaping modern warfare.

“With our unmanned aerial vehicles, armed drones, unmanned submarines, and many other advanced technologies, we continue to redefine today’s battle concepts,” Erdogan stated.

Institutions, decision-makers, and companies that were once hesitant to collaborate with Türkiye are now actively pursuing partnerships, according to presidential adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.

Reflecting on Türkiye’s transformation in the defence industry, Erdogan highlighted the country’s shift from a dependent buyer to a sought-after partner.

“For years, we waited at others’ doors in the defence industry. Today, we are the country whose doors are knocked on,” he said.

In addition to defence, Erdogan touched upon Türkiye’s strides in energy production. He marked the send-off of the country’s first floating natural gas production platform (FPU) named Osman Gazi to the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea.

“We have sent our Osman Gazi vessel to the Black Sea. There, it will conduct underwater explorations and extract natural gas, providing great relief to our citizens,” Erdogan added.

The ceremony also included the inauguration of new people’s gardens, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance urban green spaces in Türkiye’s cities.

