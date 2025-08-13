Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has criticised Israel’s role in recent conflicts in Sweida, Syria, highlighting Türkiye’s concerns over external interference in Syrian affairs.

"One of the main actors behind this dark picture (of Suwayda events) has turned out to be Israel," Fidan said during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani in Ankara on Wednesday.

He also emphasised Türkiye’s vision for a post-conflict Syria, noting: "The new Syria should be a Syria where all peoples, beliefs, and cultures are preserved, and can live together. As Türkiye, we are making our recommendations in this direction."

Fidan warned that Ankara is witnessing developments it can no longer tolerate.

"Terrorist YPG members have not left Syria; they should not think we do not see this," he said.

The minister called on the YPG to immediately end its threat to Türkiye and the region, urging them and their foreign recruits to leave Syrian territory without delay.

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani highlighted the ongoing foreign interventions in Syria, describing some as “direct and seeking to weaken the Syrian state and create a fragile division”.

He also said the Druze community remains an integral part of Syrian society, dismissing Israeli claims suggesting otherwise.