WAR ON GAZA
North Korea condemns Israeli plan to fully occupy Gaza
Pyongyang says Israeli Cabinet’s decision violates international law and reveals 'gangster-like' intentions to seize Palestinian territory.
Pyongyang says Israeli Cabinet’s decision violates international law / Reuters
August 12, 2025

North Korea has denounced Israel’s plan to annex and fully occupy besieged Gaza, state media reported.

"A ‘decision’ of the Israeli Cabinet on the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip of Palestine is a clear act of violating international law," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday.

Pyongyang’s remarks came after Israel’s War Cabinet on Friday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phased plan to reoccupy Gaza in its entirety.

The spokesperson said the move "plainly shows Israel's gangster-like intention to seize the internationally recognised territory of Palestine," stressing that Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestinian land.

North Korea "bitterly denounces and rejects Israel's criminal act of seizing territory, which aggravates the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and wantonly violates peace and stability in the Middle East region," the official said.

"We strongly demand that Israel immediately stop the illegal armed attack on Palestinians and completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip," the spokesperson added.

Israel's genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed over 61,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
