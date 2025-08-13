United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Israel on Tuesday that he has serious concerns about reports of sexual violence by its armed and security forces, according to a report seen by Reuters.

The alleged crimes included incidents of genital violence, prolonged forced nudity of captives, and abusive and degrading strip searches aimed at humiliation and interrogation.

In his annual report to the UN Security Council on conflict-related sexual violence, Guterres put Israel "on notice" that it could be listed next year among parties "credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence."

Related TRT Global - Suffering in Gaza ‘completely unacceptable’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese

The warning resulted from "significant concerns regarding patterns of certain forms of sexual violence that have been consistently documented by the United Nations," he wrote.

Because Israel has denied access to UN monitors, it has been “challenging to make a definitive determination” about patterns, trends and the systematic use of sexual violence by its forces, he said, urging Israel’s government “to take the necessary measures to ensure immediate cessation of all acts of sexual violence, and make and implement specific time-bound commitments.”

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon claimed the concerns are “baseless accusations”.