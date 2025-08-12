Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has welcomed Tamar Bagrationi, wife of Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, to Türkiye on her first official visit.

Meeting at the State Guest House in the Presidential Complex on Tuesday, the two discussed shared cultural heritage, family values, and potential areas of cooperation, particularly in environmental protection.

Bagrationi expressed admiration for Erdogan’s initiatives, saying she closely follows her work and has much to learn from her. She praised Türkiye’s commitment to safeguarding family values and voiced her satisfaction that both countries share this priority.

Highlighting the global urgency of environmental action, Bagrationi signed the “Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration,” an initiative spearheaded by Emine Erdogan and first endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

She said she closely follows the Zero Waste project and congratulated Türkiye for its leadership in the field.