Israeli forces storm into northern Quneitra towns in latest breach of Syria's sovereignty
Syrian state media says Israeli military convoy moved through Turnejeh toward Hader, as another convoy advanced in southern Quneitra countryside.
Israeli army armored vehicles block a road leading to the town of Quneitra, Syria. [File] / AP
August 13, 2025

Israeli forces have encroached on two towns in northern Quneitra in southwest Syria, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Syrian state-run Alikhbaria Syria TV said in a post on X that "an Israeli occupation forces patrol entered the town of Turnejeh, north of Quneitra."

It added that the patrol "stopped in the town square before continuing toward the town of Hader in northern Quneitra countryside," without providing further details.

The channel also reported that another Israeli military convoy moved from Tel al-Ahmar al-Gharbi toward the outskirts of the village of Al-Asbah in the southern Quneitra countryside, amid anticipation among residents.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel has also launched hundreds of air strikes targeting military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defence installations, according to reports.

SOURCE:AA
