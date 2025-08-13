US President Donald Trump will attend a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders, a White House official confirmed to Anadolu Agency.

The official confirmed Trump's participation on Wednesday, on condition of anonymity, a day after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he had invited the US president, Zelenskyy and other European officials.

The meeting will come two days before Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said the virtual talks will focus on "further options to exert pressure on Russia" and "preparations for possible peace negotiations and related questions regarding territorial claims and security guarantees."

Leaders from Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Poland, the UK and Ukraine will take part, along with the president of the European Commission, the head of the European Council, NATO’s secretary general and the US vice president.

The White House on Tuesday played down expectations for Trump’s upcoming summit with Putin, calling it a "listening exercise" for the US leader.