WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Claims are "baseless and do not reflect the official position or policy" of the government, says the country's Foreign Ministry.
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Juba urged media to “exercise due diligence” and confirm with official sources before sharing news. / AP
August 13, 2025

South Sudan has denied reports that it is holding talks with Israel to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, saying it “firmly refutes” recent claims in Israeli media suggesting such plans.

South Sudan “firmly refutes recent media reports claiming that the Government of the Republic of South Sudan is engaged in discussion with the State of Israel regarding the resettlement of Palestinian Nationals from Gaza in South Sudan,” a Foreign Ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The ministry said the claims are “baseless and do not reflect the official position or policy” of the South Sudanese government.

It urged media to “exercise due diligence” and confirm with official sources before sharing news.

Israeli reports claimed earlier that Tel Aviv is in discussions with South Sudan about the possibility of resettling Palestinians from Gaza to the war-torn East African country, part of a broader effort by Israel to facilitate mass emigration from the territory left in ruins by its 22-month war on the besieged enclave.

Six people familiar with the matter confirmed the talks to The Associated Press.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to realise US President Donald Trump's vision of displacing much of Gaza’s population through what Netanyahu refers to as “voluntary migration.” Israel has floated similar resettlement proposals with other African nations.

RelatedTRT Global - US and Israel look to Africa for resettling uprooted Palestinians from Gaza - report

Palestinians, rights groups, and much of the international community have rejected the proposals as a blueprint for forcible expulsion in violation of international law.

Recommended

It is also a potential inroad to Trump, who broached the idea of resettling Gaza's population in February but appears to have backed away in recent months.

Israel's Foreign Ministry declined to comment and South Sudan's foreign minister did not respond to questions about the talks.

A US State Department spokesperson said it does not comment on private diplomatic conversations.

From hunger-stricken zone to another

Many Palestinians might want to leave Gaza, at least temporarily, to escape the war and a hunger crisis bordering on famine.

But they have roundly rejected any permanent resettlement from what they see as an integral part of their national homeland.

They fear that Israel will never allow them to return, and that a mass departure would allow it to annexe Gaza and re-establish Jewish settlements there, as called for by far-right ministers in the Israeli government.

Still, even those Palestinians who want to leave are unlikely to take their chances in South Sudan, among the world's most unstable and conflict-ridden countries.

South Sudan has struggled to recover from a civil war that broke out after independence, and which killed nearly 400,000 people and plunged pockets of the country into famine.

SOURCE:AP, AA
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us