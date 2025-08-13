South Sudan has denied reports that it is holding talks with Israel to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, saying it “firmly refutes” recent claims in Israeli media suggesting such plans.

South Sudan “firmly refutes recent media reports claiming that the Government of the Republic of South Sudan is engaged in discussion with the State of Israel regarding the resettlement of Palestinian Nationals from Gaza in South Sudan,” a Foreign Ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The ministry said the claims are “baseless and do not reflect the official position or policy” of the South Sudanese government.

It urged media to “exercise due diligence” and confirm with official sources before sharing news.

Israeli reports claimed earlier that Tel Aviv is in discussions with South Sudan about the possibility of resettling Palestinians from Gaza to the war-torn East African country, part of a broader effort by Israel to facilitate mass emigration from the territory left in ruins by its 22-month war on the besieged enclave.

Six people familiar with the matter confirmed the talks to The Associated Press.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to realise US President Donald Trump's vision of displacing much of Gaza’s population through what Netanyahu refers to as “voluntary migration.” Israel has floated similar resettlement proposals with other African nations.

Related TRT Global - US and Israel look to Africa for resettling uprooted Palestinians from Gaza - report

Palestinians, rights groups, and much of the international community have rejected the proposals as a blueprint for forcible expulsion in violation of international law.