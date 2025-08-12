WORLD
1 min read
Pakistan, US reaffirm counterterrorism cooperation in Islamabad talks
Bilateral dialogue addresses threats from BLA, Daesh-K, and TTP, with a focus on building institutional capacity and using multilateral platforms.
Pakistan, US reaffirm counterterrorism cooperation in Islamabad talks
The US Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Gregory D. LoGerfo, met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister./ x.com/ForeignOfficePk / User Upload
August 12, 2025

Pakistan and the United States have held the latest round of their Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad, reaffirming a shared commitment to combating terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations."

The meeting was co-chaired on Tuesday by Pakistan’s Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir, and US Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo.

Both sides underscored the need for effective strategies against threats from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Daesh-K and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror groups.

The US delegation praised Pakistan’s continued efforts to contain terrorist entities that threaten regional and global security.

Washington also expressed condolences for the loss of civilian and law enforcement lives in recent attacks, including the Jaffar Express bombing and a school bus explosion in Khuzdar.

Recommended

The dialogue addressed the importance of enhancing institutional frameworks and building capacity to respond to security challenges.

Both sides discussed measures to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

Participants reaffirmed their intent to work together in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, to promote sustainable and effective counterterrorism approaches.

Emphasising the long-standing US–Pakistan partnership, both sides said sustained and structured engagement was essential for countering terrorism and advancing peace and stability.

RelatedTRT Global - Top US, Pakistan diplomats discuss regional issues
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us