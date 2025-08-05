On August 5, 2019, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, stripping India-administered Kashmir of its special status and limited autonomy.

Kashmir is part of the wider Himalayan region that both New Delhi and Islamabad claim in full but administer in part.

This change in its status resulted in the bifurcation of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate provinces, administered directly by the federal government in New Delhi.

The stated reason for the constitutional move was to end the decades-long insurgency in India’s Muslim-majority region.

Yet, the insurgency persists in various forms, fuelled by growing resentment among Kashmiris.

Critics of the Modi government allege that New Delhi wants to change the region’s demographic balance in favour of Hindus while doing away with laws that restrict outsiders from buying properties.

“New Delhi wanted to convey a message of integration by enabling outsiders to invest in Kashmir,” Sheikh Showkat, a Srinagar-based political analyst, tells TRT World.

Analysts paint a grim picture of political alienation and suppressed rights in a region that has already witnessed extreme violence over the last many decades.

The constitutional move extended as many as 890 Indian laws to a region previously shielded by legal protections. Elected representatives of the local population never got the chance to debate, modify or reject these laws.

As a result, most legal protections ensuring the local population’s land rights and livelihood opportunities have now been dismantled .

“Peace continues to elude Kashmir,” Showkat says.

Mirage of integration

The Modi government presented the 2019 change to the Indian public as a historic correction of a long-standing anomaly. It promised peace and prosperity through unrestricted access to land, investment, and governance aligned with the rest of India.

But the promise of economic transformation through external investment has also fallen flat. Despite legal changes designed to attract investors, Kashmir has received no significant inflow of investment, says Showkat.

The notion of integration, meanwhile, appears more as a unilateral imposition than a consensual unification.

Mujibur Rehman, author and professor at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, points to the trust deficit, which has been widened by the 2019 decision.

“There was always a trust deficit between Kashmiri citizens and the Indian state, mainly owing to the military presence and its harsh attitude towards innocent civilians,” he tells TRT World.

The Modi government’s claim about improved law and order rings hollow when measured against electoral outcomes.