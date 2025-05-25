TÜRKİYE
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Erdogan and Sharif meet in Istanbul to boost Türkiye–Pakistan trade, security, and regional cooperation.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met PM Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul to deepen Türkiye–Pakistan ties, covering trade, defence, connectivity, and Gaza. (Image: Türkiye's Communications Directorate) / Turkish Communications Directorate
May 25, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Presidential Working Office in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace, as the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.

The meeting on Sunday focused on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing key regional and global developments, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. 

President Erdogan emphasised the importance of working toward the two countries’ shared goal of expanding trade volume to $5 billion.

"We will continue taking steps to reach our trade target and deepen collaboration in energy, transportation, and defence," Erdogan told Sharif during the talks, cited by the directorate.

Closer cooperation on counterterrorism and connectivity

The Turkish president underscored the value of increased cooperation in counterterrorism efforts, including intelligence sharing, training, and technological support. He noted that such solidarity serves the interests of both nations.

Highlighting regional connectivity, Erdogan stressed the importance of making the Istanbul–Tehran–Islamabad railway line more efficient and operational, pointing to its potential for boosting regional trade and integration.

In the education sector, the Turkish leader called for concrete steps that could further enrich bilateral ties and promote long-term people-to-people exchange.

Shared stance on Palestine, regional Stability

President Erdogan also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s principled position on the Palestine issue. 

He briefed Prime Minister Sharif on Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to ensure that urgent humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, amid continued conflict in the region.

The high-level meeting was attended by senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Director İbrahim Kalin, Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, Chief Foreign Policy and Security Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic, and Turkish Land Forces Commander Selcuk Bayraktaroğlu.

The visit marks another chapter in the long-standing brotherly relations between Türkiye and Pakistan, built on mutual trust, cultural affinity, and strategic partnership.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
