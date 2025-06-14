Israel has launched a sweeping wave of air strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites as tensions reach new heights, blaming Tehran over its nuclear enrichment programme.

In response to Israeli strikes, Tehran launched multiple waves of missile attacks on Israel, under the name “Operation True Promise III”.

The attacks mark the largest direct military assault between the arch-rivals, with Israeli sources claiming over 200 targets struck across Iran, including nuclear facilities, air defence systems and missile bases.

The strikes were reportedly carried out by a mix of F-35 fighter jets, drones and long-range precision missiles, hitting high-value infrastructure in Isfahan, Fordow, Arak, Tehran and several military installations in western Iran.

Here are the facilities and military sites targeted by Israel:

Natanz Nuclear Facility – Isfahan Province

One of Iran’s most heavily fortified enrichment sites, Natanz sustained damage to its above-ground pilot fuel enrichment plant and surrounding support structures.

Satellite imagery suggests the underground uranium halls remain mostly intact, but key operational buildings have been disabled.

The IAEA confirmed that the enrichment plant had been hit and added later that the Iranian authorities had not detected any increased radiation levels at the site.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation reported nuclear contamination was detected inside the facility but did not spread outside.

Fordow Nuclear Facility – Near Qom

The Fordow nuclear facility was targeted amid ongoing Israeli attacks, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported. It was hit by strikes targeting its above-ground facilities, including entrances and security installations.

Fordow enrichment facility is located some 100 kilometres southwest of Tehran. It also hosts centrifuge cascades but isn’t as big a facility as Natanz. Buried under a mountain and protected by anti-aircraft batteries, Fordo appears designed to withstand air strikes.

Analysts believe the underground centrifuge halls escaped major damage, though Israeli officials claim the attack “degraded operational capacity.”

Isfahan Nuclear Technology Centre

The facility in Isfahan, about 345 kilometres southeast of Tehran, employs thousands of nuclear scientists.

It also is home to three Chinese research reactors and laboratories associated with the country’s atomic programme.

The site reportedly used for uranium metal production and fuel reprocessing was heavily damaged.

Arak Heavy Water Reactor

The Arak heavy water reactor is located 250 kilometres southwest of Tehran.

Israel targeted components of the Arak reactor complex, with reports of fire and damage to cooling and processing equipment.

Iranian officials confirmed “structural harm” at the site.

Heavy water helps cool nuclear reactors, but it produces plutonium as a byproduct that can potentially be used in nuclear weapons.

Iran had agreed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers to redesign the facility to relieve proliferation concerns.

Tehran General Armed Forces Headquarters

The central command hub for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), located in Tehran, housing senior leadership and operational planning.

IRGC Headquarters in Tehran, Iran, was among the military facilities targeted by Israel during the air strikes. The attack killed several senior commanders.

The Parchin Military Complex

The Parchin military complex, located about 30 kilometres southeast of Tehran, was also reportedly hit, along with several other military bases in the capital.

Kermanshah Missile Base

One of the most significant strikes targeted an underground missile depot near Kermanshah, in western Iran.

Footage verified by The New York Times and open-source analysts showed thick plumes of dark smoke billowing from a mountainside Friday morning, consistent with secondary explosions that reportedly continued for hours.

The smoke appeared to be rising from an area believed to be the site of an underground missile base.

An Iranian army aviation base and an IRGC facility are also nearby, according to The Times.

Subashi Radar Facility

Radar and air defence systems targeted The Subashi radar site, one of Iran's most important radar centres in the country’s western Hamedan province.

Piranshahr Military Facility

Piranshahr Garrison, in West Azerbaijan province, is situated near Iran’s border with Iraq.

The site is part of Tehran’s broader military infrastructure.

A video verified by the Financial Times shows explosions in rapid succession at the site, suggesting an ammunition or missile storage facility could have been hit.

Other videos show the garrison on fire.

Tehran Mehrabad Airport

The attack targeted an area behind the airport’s vehicle equipment building and the hangars used for fighter jets at the capital Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

Tabriz Shahid Madani Airport

According to Iran’s Press TV, Israel struck the vicinity of Tabriz Airport in northwestern Iran as the sounds of explosions were heard.

Here are the locations targeted by Iran:

The Kirya Compound – Israeli forces Headquarters, Tel Aviv

Iranian missiles have struck Israel's top military headquarters in central Tel Aviv, according to local and international media.

The Kirya compound — home to the Israeli military's central command and the Ministry of Defence — is often referred to as Israel's "Pentagon".

The Nevatim and Ovda Airbases

Tasnim News Agency quoted a top advisor to the commander of the IRGC as saying that the Nevatim and Ovda air bases, which house the Israeli regime’s command and control centre and electronic warfare centre, were targeted in Iran’s attack.

Tel Nof Airbase

The other sites struck by the IRGC included Tel Nof airbase near Tel Aviv, as well as its industrial and military centres in Tel Aviv, according to Tasnim.

Residential Buildings in Ramat Gan, Rishon LeZion, and Central Tel Aviv

Ballistic missiles struck apartment blocks in Ramat Gan and central Tel Aviv, including Rishon LeZion.

Missiles damaged multiple buildings, resulting in at least 3 civilian deaths and dozens of injuries.

Wider Urban Areas Across Central Israel

Missile and drone salvos triggered air raid sirens across Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and surrounding areas.

While many projectiles were intercepted, several penetrated the defence system, damaging houses, vehicles, and infrastructure.