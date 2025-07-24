WORLD
2 min read
Cambodia claims capturing 'sovereign territory' amid armed clashes with Thailand
Cambodia and Thailand have downgraded diplomatic ties to the lowest level in decades, after the tensions between the two countries have been rising since May 28.
Cambodia claims capturing 'sovereign territory' amid armed clashes with Thailand
Cambodia Thailand / AP
14 hours ago

Cambodia has claimed its armed forces have captured the “sovereign territory” amid an ongoing military clash with Thailand, following the escalation of the border crisis, the local newspaper Khmer Times reported.

The Cambodian military, “under the strong and vigorous struggle, captured Ta Krabey Temple and the Mumbei area along the border,” Defence Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said in a news conference.

RelatedTRT Global - Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area

“We captured the Ta Krabey Temple, including the Mumbei area, which we also successfully occupied, which is our sovereign territory,” the spokeswoman said, noting that Cambodia maintains control over these areas.

“As for the Ta Moan Thom Temple, which was the beginning of the armed conflict, Cambodia still maintains its control without retreating even a single step,” she added.

The development came as Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai condemned Cambodia’s attack “without any provocation,” killing 10 civilians and one Thai soldier and injuring 28, according to Thai PBS

Phumtham pledged to firmly protect the nation’s sovereignty, stating that Cambodian forces had carried out unprovoked assaults in four provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Sisaket, and Surin.

“Without any provocation, they used heavy weapons to fire indiscriminately into the Thai territory, prompting Thai forces to respond,” he said after an emergency meeting with the National Security Council.

RelatedTRT Global - Cambodia revives military conscription amid rising Thai tensions

There is no released information regarding casualties from the Cambodian side.

The latest clash occurred a day after a Thai soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion.

The two sides have given differing claims on who initiated the fire.

Cambodia has sought "urgent" intervention by the UN Security Council amid the escalating tensions with Thailand.

Cambodia and Thailand have downgraded diplomatic ties to the lowest level in decades, after the tensions between the two countries have been rising since May 28, when troops exchanged fire near the border, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Türkiye and others condemn Israel's parliamentary vote to annex occupied West Bank
Air India warned over 'systemic' lapses in fatigue management and training: documents show
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us