Cardiff University has come under scrutiny following allegations of “spying” on students and staff involved in pro-Palestine protests.

The claims, which the university has vehemently denied, arose after the release of email correspondence between university officials and South Wales Police.

The emails, totalling 144 pages, were obtained by the student group Caerdydd Students 4 Palestine through a Freedom of Information Act request.

While some of the disclosed material appears innocuous, other exchanges have raised concerns about the university’s relationship with law enforcement and its handling of sensitive information.

Among the disclosed correspondence were discussions regarding an incident outside Cardiff Bay police station.

This incident resulted in the arrests of students and a university staff member, all of whom were later released on bail.

Critics have described certain interactions between the university and the police as inappropriate and have called for greater accountability in how the university handles such matters.

One particularly contentious exchange, dated April 2024, involved a police employee requesting information about the number of Iranian students enrolled at Cardiff University, according to a London-based newspaper, The New Arab.

This request has been highlighted by protesters as an example of the university allegedly sharing sensitive data inappropriately. In response to the allegations, Cardiff University firmly denied the claims of surveillance.

A spokesperson for the university told The New Arab, “We recognise that freedom of speech within the law is an important right and a cornerstone of a democratic society. We reject entirely the suggestion that we have 'spied' or have put our staff or students 'under surveillance.'"

The university further emphasised its cooperation with South Wales Police, describing their relationship as standard practice aimed at ensuring the safety of the university community.

"We enjoy a good working relationship with South Wales Police’s university liaison team. Where appropriate, this involves the exchange of relevant information. This is not unique to Cardiff University. It helps ensure the safety of all our university community, which remains our ultimate priority," the spokesperson added.