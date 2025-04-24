WAR ON GAZA
Norman Finkelstein speaks about his early upbringing and his pro-Palestinian solidarity work
Activist, writer and public intellectual Norman Finkelstein speaks candidly about his early upbringing in New York City — raised by parents who were both Holocaust survivors — and how that has led to his tireless pro-Palestinian solidarity work.
April 24, 2025

Activist, writer and public intellectual Norman Finkelstein speaks candidly about his early upbringing in New York City — raised by parents who were both Holocaust survivors — and how that has led to his tireless pro-Palestinian solidarity work, including his “forensic scholarship” of Israeli criminality and the related abuse of Holocaust memory.

Towards the end of the discussion, Finkelstein offers important though difficult advice to those who embrace “the values of truth and justice,” which, as he alludes, are ideals that do not come with any significant personal "reward".

