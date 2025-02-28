Côte d’Ivoire (also known as Ivory Coast) has become the latest African nation to sever military ties with France. On February 20th, the French troops withdrew from its sole military base in Côte d’Ivoire.

Following Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Senegal and Niger, Côte d’Ivoire is the sixth country to join the exodus.

The wave of withdrawals began in March 2022 when Mali’s military government demanded that French troops leave the country “without delay.”

The move comes amid widespread anti-French sentiment across West Africa in recent years, where many view France's military presence as a remnant of colonialism rather than a stabilising force.

In January, French President Emmanuel Macron’s dismissive response to troop withdrawal requests deepened resentment, reinforcing the perception that Paris is unwilling to adapt to Africa’s changing political landscape.

The rise of a multipolar world has accelerated France’s decline in the region, as African nations recalibrate their foreign relations and seek new strategic partnerships beyond their former colonial power.

The move is also seen as the unravelling of Francafrique — the postcolonial system of French political, economic, and military influence over its former colonies.

‘A radical transformation’

The withdrawal of French troops from Mali in 2022, Burkina Faso in 2023, Niger in 2024, and now Côte d’Ivoire signals the end of France’s military deterrence in the region.

“While French military bases were once seen as a guarantee of security, today they are widely perceived as symbols of colonial legacy,” Kaan Devecioglu, coordinator of North African studies at ORSAM, tells TRT World. “France’s presence is no longer viewed as stabilising but as a source of instability.”

This is not just a military shift but a profound geopolitical realignment.

“Historically, France was not just a colonial power but a key player in a neocolonial system, drawing strength from the dependencies it created in Africa,” Murat Yigit, an assistant professor at National Defence University, tells TRT World.

After the Second World War, France’s global ambitions were closely tied to its African possessions. Yigit noted France’s strategic interest in sub-Saharan Africa in three points:

1.“To quickly regain independence from German occupation, which required economic power—secured largely through Africa.” 2. “To maintain its global power status by demonstrating its influence—Africa was the perfect stage for this.”

3. “To become a nuclear power—France sourced its uranium from Africa.”

France has long played a central role in shaping African economies and military structures, providing technology, training, and financial support to its former colonies.

Even today, its influence remains embedded in economic institutions across the continent. This influence remains deeply embedded.

“The central bank and mint used by around 25 African countries remain in France,” Yigit says. “A portion of all printed money is held as deposits in French banks under bilateral agreements.”

Shadow diplomacy

For decades, France managed its African relations not through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but via the President's Special Adviser on Africa, allowing for unofficial and often controversial dealings.

“Since legal processes made official operations difficult, this system facilitated covert activities,” Yigit adds. These included arms smuggling, bribery, and securing natural resources at little to no cost.

“Until the 2010s, France obtained uranium for its 58 nuclear reactors almost free of charge, mainly from Niger. But Niger’s decision to expel French troops and redefine its borders has upended that arrangement.”

Since 2020, African countries have increasingly pushed back .

French media outlets have been shut down in Mali and Burkina Faso, development agencies expelled, and anti-French sentiment continues to grow.

“France’s gradual military withdrawal signals a weakening of its hegemonic position,” says Devecioglu. “The recent troop exits from Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal suggest Senegal indicate not only a diminishing security role but also a decline in France’s political influence.”

Can soft power fill the gap?

Since the 1960s decolonisation, France has upheld its influence in Francophone Africa through economic ties, military bases, and post-Cold War operations. But Paris now seems to be pivoting to soft power.

France’s strategy for sustaining ties with Africa revolves around cultural and economic engagement.

French language and culture are still promoted through institutions like the Institut Français, and French firms remain active in infrastructure and energy projects.

“France continues to promote the French language and culture across Africa through institutions like the French Cultural Centres (Institut Français) and the Francophonie Organization. Additionally, France retains significant economic investments in Africa, with French companies actively involved in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture projects,” Devecioglu says.

Experts are sceptical about soft power becoming an alternative strategy for France, saying its effectiveness remains to be seen.

Is Türkiye the new emerging partner to autonomy?

However, while France may try to maintain its soft power, it is also evident that France has fallen behind other countries in the region which offer military and economic cooperation without the historical baggage or value-laden conditions of Western aid

China, India and Gulf states are expanding their footprint and offering African countries new avenues for partnership. Russia has gained ground through paramilitary forces like the Wagner Group, while Türkiye has rapidly expanded its military partnerships.

“This shift shows that France can no longer sustain its traditional ‘patron-client’ relationships in Africa,” Devecioglu says. “Regional actors are asserting more independence in shaping their security policies.”

Türkiye, in particular, has emerged as a key player.

Murat Yigit points out a striking detail: Many African nations that have opposed France and the US’s grip on the region have recently placed orders for Bayraktar TB2 drones and other Turkish UAVs.

Notably, Chad began negotiating the withdrawal of French troops as soon as it approved its TB2 order.

Yigit says, “There’s a direct correlation between Türkiye’s drone exports and African nations’ push for independence. In this context, Türkiye is positioning itself as a stabilising force, reshaping the balance of power against former colonial states in Africa.”