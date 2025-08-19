Spain still faces "difficult hours" ahead in its fight against wildfires that have ravaged a record area of land, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned, despite the onset of cooler weather.

The country has faced 16 days of scorching heat, which the public health agency announced on Tuesday could be linked to as many as 1,149 excess deaths — mostly over-65s and those already suffering from illnesses.

The most intense heat, when temperatures surpassed 40°C in many regions of Spain, has now passed, but Sanchez urged people to "exercise extreme caution", adding: "Critical moments remain, difficult hours remain."

Global warming is driving longer, more intense, and more frequent heatwaves around the world.

By lowering humidity in the air, vegetation, and soil, and reducing the threshold at which materials ignite, heatwaves turn vegetation into highly flammable fuel and make wildfires even harder to control.

While the phenomenon has fuelled fires across southern Europe this summer, Spain has been hit particularly hard — finally getting some respite on Tuesday.

Cooler, more humid conditions gave firefighters an edge in the west of the country, but officials warned it would still take weeks to put the fires out completely.

"The evolution is favourable in all the fires," said Alfonso Fernandez Manueco of Castile and Leon's regional government, before adding that the situation could change.

The region had faced "unprecedented, extraordinary" weather conditions, he said, with high temperatures and strong winds.

Extremadura regional official Abel Bautista told Spanish public television they were now focused on stabilising the fires, adding: "We are very far from that."

'Fire from everywhere'