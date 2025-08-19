TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Fidan, Rubio review outcomes of Washington talks on ending Ukraine war
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discuss possible steps in the future to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Fidan, Rubio review outcomes of Washington talks on ending Ukraine war
The two officials agreed on the need to stop the killing between the two warring nations. / AA
August 19, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed the outcomes of the meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders.

In a phone call on Tuesday, they also discussed the outcomes of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

They addressed possible steps in the future to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, with Fidan expressing Türkiye's readiness to provide all kinds of support to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The two officials agreed on the need to stop the killing between the two warring nations, according to a statement by the US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

Continue to support peace in Ukraine

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Tuesday that Türkiye will continue to back diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

Recommended

"We will continue to fully support diplomatic efforts for a just and lasting peace," Yilmaz stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Yilmaz noted that he took part in Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing" group on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following earlier sessions held on Aug. 13 and 17.

"In the virtual meeting, participants exchanged updates and assessments regarding the talks held in Alaska between the presidents of the US and Russia, as well as discussions in Washington between President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leaders of several European countries, and representatives of the EU and NATO," Yilmaz explained.

He underlined that direct talks between the parties in the coming period could mark "a new phase" for diplomacy. The initiative, led by the UK and France, envisions deploying peacekeeping troops from several European and NATO countries to post-war Ukraine.

Trump on Monday said the leaders discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, and his administration began preparations for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, and later a trilateral summit involving him.

The Washington meeting came after a Trump-Putin summit in the US state of Alaska aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us