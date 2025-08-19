The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that rubella has been eliminated as a public health problem in Nepal.
“Nepal’s success reflects the unwavering commitment of its leadership, persistent efforts of the healthcare workers and volunteers, and unstinting support of engaged and informed communities, for a healthy start for babies and a future free of rubella disease,” said Catharina Boehme, officer-in-charge of WHO in South-East Asia.
The WHO's South-East Asia Region includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, North Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Timor-Leste, differing from the UN's geographical categories.
Dr. Rajesh Sambhajirao Pandav, WHO representative to Nepal, said the “achievement is the result of close collaboration between the government, dedicated health workers, partners and communities.”
The Himalayan nation launched a national immunisation program in 2012, including the rubella vaccine, for children aged from nine months to 15 years.
Four national campaigns were carried out in 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024, and by 2024, Nepal had achieved over 95 percent coverage for at least one dose of the rubella vaccine, enough to create herd immunity.
The country also introduced a laboratory testing algorithm for surveillance, becoming the first in WHO’s South-East Asia region to create one.
So far, four countries of the 10 in the region have eliminated measles, while six, including the most recent case, Nepal, have eliminated rubella.
Rubella, also known as German measles, is a contagious viral infection that can cause serious damage such as miscarriage, stillbirth or a range of lifelong congenital defects in babies when adults contract it during pregnancy.
The infection is generally mild in children and adults.
The organisation aims to eliminate measles and control rubella in the region by 2026, after having to revise the previous deadlines.