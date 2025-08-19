BIZTECH
2 min read
Japan's SoftBank invests in Intel as Trump weighs chipmaker strategy
SoftBank deepens US semiconductor ties with a $2 billion Intel stake while Intel faces workforce reductions and CEO challenges.
Japan's SoftBank invests in Intel as Trump weighs chipmaker strategy
SoftBank is supporting Intel’s role in advanced chip manufacturing. / Reuters
August 19, 2025

Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group plans to take a $2 billion stake in computer chip maker Intel as it deepens its involvement in US semiconductor manufacturing and other advanced technology in the United States, the companies said on Monday.

Shares in both companies fell on Tuesday after the announcement, which coincided with unconfirmed reports that President Donald Trump is considering having the US government buy a stake in the chip maker.

SoftBank invests in an array of companies that it sees as holding long-term potential.

It has been stepping up investments in the United States since Trump returned to the White House.

In February, its chairman, Masayoshi Son joined Trump, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Larry Ellison of Oracle in announcing a major investment of up to $500 billion in a project to develop artificial intelligence called Stargate.

SoftBank plans to buy $2 billion of Intel's common stock, paying $23 per share.

“Semiconductors are the foundation of every industry,” Son said in a statement.

”This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role."

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules

Massive layoffs and CEO resignation

Intel helped launch Silicon Valley but has fallen behind rivals like Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and is shedding thousands of workers and slashing costs under its new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan.

Intel plans to end the year with 75,000 “core” workers, excluding subsidiaries, through layoffs and attrition, down from 99,500 core employees at the end of 2024.

The company previously announced a 15 percent workforce reduction.

Trump recently said Tan, who was made CEO in March, should resign, but after meeting with him last week, said he had an “amazing story.”

SoftBank's shares were down 2.2 percent on Tuesday in Tokyo, while Intel's dropped 3.7 percent on Monday in New York.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump praises Intel CEO after calling for his resignation
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us